THP releases details on crash that killed mother, 2 children

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The identities of the mother and two children killed in a one-car crash last week were released Tuesday night.

Details of the crash were also revealed in the Tennessee Highway Patrol’s traffic report after the deadly wreck on Interstate North last Monday.

The report states Lauren Jackson, 31, was driving a Nissan Sentra and attempted to exit Interstate 65 onto Interstate 840.

Jackson reportedly lost control, ran off the side of the road, overcorrected, and crossed back over the one-lane exit ramp.

The THP says her car then hit a concrete barrier off the left side of the road and rolled over. It then caught fire.

The 31-year-old mother died at the scene, as did her two children who were riding with her—1-year-old Alex Jackson and 3-year-old Alexanna Jackson.

Further information wasn’t released.