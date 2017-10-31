THP: Driver says he was paid to deliver 16 illegal immigrants to Ga.

COFFEE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A driver pulled over on Interstate 24 last Wednesday for a traffic violation says he was paid to deliver more than a dozen illegal immigrants, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

THP says the driver was acting “extremely nervous” during the traffic stop and admitted he was driving the 16 immigrants from Houston, Texas, to Atlanta, Georgia.

He also said he was being paid $50 per person to deliver the people to Georgia, authorities said.

Another trooper arrived on the scene to assist with the stop and contacted the U.S. Homeland Security and Immigration Office, who took the driver and immigrants into custody.

During the course of the investigation, it was discovered three of the 16 inside the truck were juveniles.

The case remains under investigation and none of the identities of those involved have been released.