Thieves break into as many 20 cars in Clarksville over 2 weeks

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Clarksville police are warning people not to leave valuables inside their cars.

Over the last two weeks, thieves have broken into as many as 20 cars, stealing pocketbooks and other valuables.

The thieves are bold, preying on people going to work out at clubs after dark and then smashing windows and taking whatever they can get their hands on.

On Oct. 19, it happened to a mom taking her two children to swim practice.

“We came back out, parked less than an hour my truck window smashed,” she told News 2.

She sent News 2 a photo of her SUV’s window. She says her pocketbook was stolen.

“I was unhappy and not safe,” she said.

Police say the people wanted in the rash of break-ins are a black man and white woman. They were caught on surveillance using credit cards and cashing checks from Nashville to Rivergate.

“Apparently, they’ve figured out we all go places where it is not that convenient to take our purses, so we lock them in the truck thinking they will be safe, and they know that is a great way to get wallets and other items,” the victim told News 2.

Detectives say a license tag from a possible suspect vehicle comes back to Benton County. Anyone with information should call Clarksville-Montgomery County Crime Stoppers at 931-645-TIPS.

