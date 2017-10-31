Tennessee inmate accused of breaking own arm to get early release

DEKALB COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – An inmate in DeKalb County is accused of breaking his own arm while incarcerated in an attempt to get an early release from jail.

Joey Phillip Phelps, 37, is charged with filing a false report.

DeKalb County Sheriff Patrick Ray said Phelps was taken to Saint Thomas DeKalb Hospital with a broken arm on Oct. 26.

According to the sheriff, Phelps told a detective and a correctional officer at the hospital that while incarcerated, two other inmates held him down and broke his arm after threatening him.

During the investigation, the detective reportedly learned that Phelps made up the story.

When Phelps was questioned again, the sheriff said he admitted to the detective and a jail sergeant that he broke his own arm in the hopes that it would get him out of jail.

Phelps was serving 100 days in jail for a child support violation.

He is expected in court on November 9.