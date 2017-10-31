TDOC launches ‘Operation Blackout’ sex offender sweeps

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Officers with the Tennessee Department of Corrections conducted “Operation Blackout” Tuesday night.

The statewide sex offender compliance sweep is launched every Halloween with the goal of increasing safety for children.

Officers went out at sunset to ensure sex offenders were complying with strict guidelines for the holiday. TDOC will check on 1,206 offenders statewide with 245 of those in Nashville.

Seasonal restrictions for sex offenders on Halloween include:

Will remain in their homes between the hours of 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Will not have porch lights on as is the custom to participate in trick-or-treating.

Will not open their doors for trick-or-treaters.

Will only open their doors for law enforcement.

Will not be allowed to display fall decorations.

Will not be allowed to wear costumes or dress in disguise.

Will not be allowed to attend fall festivals or parties.

Since Oct. 21, the homes of more than 3,188 sex offenders were searched in pre-Halloween sweeps, resulting in 21 arrests.

The numbers from Tuesday night’s searches will be released Wednesday morning.