Student charged in anonymous online threat of Henry County school shooting

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 15-year-old student was arrested Monday in connection with an anonymous online message threatening a possible school shooting in Henry County.

According to Henry County Sheriff Monte Belew, the threat prompted an increased law enforcement presence Monday on school campuses all over the county.

Sheriff Belew said the male student was given a polygraph test and confessed to sending the message – the specifics of which have not been released.

The student had a knife on him when he was taken into custody which led to a charge of possession of a weapon on school property, investigators said.

During the course of the investigation, the sheriff said the threat was determined not to be credible.