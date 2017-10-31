Steve McNair’s sons named 12th man for Titans game against Ravens

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Steve McNair’s sons, Tyler and Trent, have been named the Titans’ honorary 12th man for this weekend’s game against the Ravens.

The Titans introduced the “12th Titan” concept in 2010 as a way to recognize fans who come out and support the team.

McNair, a longtime quarterback for the Titans, was killed in a murder-suicide inside a downtown Nashville condo on July 4, 2009.

The 36-year-old was shot by his girlfriend, Sahel Kazemi, before the 20-year-old turned the gun on herself.

McNair played 11 seasons with the Titans and he helped lead the hometown team to the Super Bowl in 1999.

Since his death, McNair has been inducted into the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame.

The Titans play the Ravens at noon on Sunday at Nissan Stadium.

Click here for complete coverage of Steve McNair’s death.