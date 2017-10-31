PHOTOS: NYC bike path attack

Authorities respond near a damaged school bus Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017, in New York. A motorist drove onto a busy bicycle path near the World Trade Center memorial and struck several people on Tuesday police and witnesses said. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

Bicycles and debris lay on a bike path after a motorist drove onto the path near the World Trade Center memorial, striking and killing several people Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

Bicycles and debris lay on a bike path near West and Houston Streets after people were injured after during incident on a bike path in New York Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

Authorities stand near a damaged Home Depot truck after a motorist drove onto a bike path near the World Trade Center memorial, striking and killing several people Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

A paramedic looks at a body covered under a white sheet along the bike path Tuesday Oct. 31, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

A New York Police Department officer stands next to a body covered under a white sheet near a mangled bike along a bike path Tuesday Oct. 31, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

In this photo provided by the New York City Police Department, officers respond to a report of gunfire along West Street near the pedestrian bridge at Stuyvesant High School in lower Manhattan in New York, Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017. (Martin Speechley/NYPD via AP)

