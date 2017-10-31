Pet of the Week for Oct. 30, 2017

Looking for a new pet? Check out Nashville’s News 2’s “Pet of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Pookie – 13 years old –Female

Hey there!! It is your girl Pookie. My previous owner said, I am very active, playful, friendly to family and visitors, affectionate, independent, knows basic commands, will scratch at door when she wants to go out. I am an older girl and I have learned a lot during my upbringing. I want to be able to go everywhere with my forever people, so I am always polite and well behaved. I love other dogs and people. I haven’t met cats before, but I am willing to give it a try. Adopt me, and I will make it worthwhile.

Pepporoni – 1 year old – Male

Hello all Pepperoni here. I’m excited about leaving the shelter and going home with you yes you. I’m just what you have been looking for. I’m just the right size and the right amount of fun. So come on over to MACC and take your new best friend home today!

Leon – 10 months old – Male

Leon has got some big ears and a heart to match. Leon is ready for his family to stop by and scoop him up.

Laffy Taffy – 2 months old – Male

Laffy Taffy here, I just got back from foster and now I am ready for my forever family.

Buttons – 16 years old – Female

Buttons is the greatest senior cat ever, like ever.

