No tricks: Free and discounted treats to help you celebrate Halloween

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WCMH/WFLA) – There are no tricks here, only treats! Halloween specials are piling up and you won’t want to miss these spooktacular deals on Oct. 31.

You can get a $1.50 ice cream scoop at Baskin Robbins on Halloween.

There are $3 “boo-ritos” at Chipotle when you show up in costume after 3 p.m.

IHOP will have free scary face pancakes for kids 12 and under.

Bob Evans will give you $5 off your $20 purchase if you bring in this coupon.

Chuck E. Cheese is offering a free slice of candy corn pizza (cheddar and mozzarella cheese in the shape of candy corn and served with a side of candy corn) and 50 free tickets for kids in costumes.

Get 50-cent corn dogs all day at Sonic Drive-In.

Pizza Hut wants you to order online and get 25 percent off menu-priced pizzas when you use the coupon code SCARYGOOD25.

7-Eleven released their new Ghost White Gummi Slurpee and Airheads Mango Chili Slurpee Life for Halloween treats.

Krispy Kreme will give you a free doughnut if you show up in costume at participating locations.