Metro police confiscate 23 percent more illegal firearms so far this year than in 2016

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – So far in Nashville, police officers have confiscated 23 percent more illegal firearms in 2017 than 2016.

This weekend, the department will continue their push to reduce gun violence by hosting a Gift Cards for Guns event.

It takes place on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Greater Revelations Missionary Baptist Church in North Nashville.

Each Davidson County resident or family unit who surrenders real firearms will receive a $50 Mapco gift card and a $25 Kroger gift card.

“If you have a pistol in the home or a shotgun or a rifle, and you believe there’s a chance this could fall into the wrong hands, and this gun is not being otherwise used, please bring it to us. Get it out of the home, prevent it from going to the streets, prevent it from being used to commit a crime,” said Metro police spokesman Don Aaron.

The department emphasizes that no questions will be asked when guns are surrendered.

Liz Parrott, Chair of Nashville Crime Stoppers, spoke about the need to prevent gun accidents and gun violence.

“We’ve had a lot of news recently of kids getting a hold of guns, of teenagers causing problems, some accidental, and we want to prevent that,” she said.

The latest publicly available Metro police crime data, through October 21, shows that shootings causing death, injury, or property damage are up 52 percent this year compared to last year.

The increase comes despite police making more felony arrests involving guns in 2017 compared to last year.

The North Precinct has had the highest number of arrests for felonies involving guns, with 48 people arrested so far.

The West Precinct has doubled their arrests compared to last year. They have made 22 arrests in 2017, compared to 11 in 2016.

Metro police have confiscated 2,191 illegal guns so far this year, compared to 1,779 guns last year.

