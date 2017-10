NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The grand marshal of the 64th Annual Piedmont Natural Gas Nashville Christmas Parade will be announced Tuesday morning.

Mayor Megan Barry and parade officials from Piedmont Natural Gas and representatives with Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital will announce the marshal at 10:30 a.m.

The parade is scheduled for Saturday, Dec 2 and begins marching through downtown Nashville at 8:30 a.m.

If you can’t make it down to watch the parade, you can watch it live on News 2.