Family: Woman fatally shot by hunter while walking her own land

HEBRON, Maine (WCMH/AP) — Authorities say a woman killed in the Maine woods by a hunter was not hunting at the time and had no connection to the man who shot her.

The Maine Warden Service has identified the victim as 34-year-old Karen Wrentzel, who died after being shot Saturday morning.

The Warden Service says a 38-year-old Hebron man who was hunting with his father has been identified in connection with the shooting.

Family members told WGME that Wrentzel was walking her own land looking for rocks when she was shot.

Authorities say Wrentzel was not hunting when she died and had no affiliation with the two men.

Game wardens are continuing to question the men and witnesses. The Warden Service says it’s working on the case with the state attorney general’s office.

Saturday was set aside for moose and deer hunting by Maine residents only.