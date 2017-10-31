East Nashville roommates catch would-be burglars on camera

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating after an East Nashville home was nearly broken into while two roommates were inside.

With her cell phone rolling, one roommate caught the would-be burglars in the act, scaring them away before they could make it inside.

This is reportedly the third time the home has been broken into in the last six months.

In the middle of the morning, in broad daylight, Jess Arnold heard a thump at the door.

“There’s a lot of construction workers here, so I just attributed it to the roadwork,” she explained. “Didn’t think anything of it.”

Arnold’s roommate then checked out the noise. She first walked to the front door before turning to face the sunroom.

“Turned and saw shadows, people moving around, so she thought to pull her phone out,” said Arnold.

With her cell phone rolling, her roommate spotted two seemingly young men try to push their way through the back window, but when they spotted the roommate recording, they quickly fled the home.

This is becoming all too familiar at the home on Evelyn Avenue. Arnold says this is the third known break-in attempt this year.

In fact, there are still fingerprints on the door from the last burglary.

“These are only two weeks old,” said Arnold, pointing out the prints.

The first theft came several months ago.

“I work at a bar, so I had a lot of tips saved up from the weekend,” said Arnold. “They just came in and took the whole handful, about $1,200 worth.”

Arnold isn’t sure if these would-be burglars are responsible for all three crimes, but she does know she wants to do all she can hoping to prevent a fourth.

“I can take care of my stuff as much as possible, hide my belongings,” said Arnold. “But it really just comes down to people staying out of people’s homes.”

Arnold told News 2 the home is a rental, and they are working with the homeowner to try and provide better security. Metro police are also investigating.