Charges dismissed against former Titan Michael Oher

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Charges against NFL football player Michael Oher were dismissed in Nashville Tuesday morning.

Oher was accused of assaulting an Uber driver in Nashville earlier this year. He was cited for misdemeanor assault.

Oher played for the Titans in 2014 and was released after a year after he struggled on the field and with head coach Ken Whisenhunt. He has started in 110 NFL games and won a Super Bowl with the Baltimore Ravens.

The NFL player did not appear in a Nashville courtroom Tuesday morning.