WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 40-year-old man.

Authorities said Scott Damon was last seen on Oct. 21.

Damon was last seen wearing a blue Michigan t-shirt and hat. He is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds. He has black hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office at 615-444-1412.