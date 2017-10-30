What would it cost Tennessee to fire coach Butch Jones?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – University of Tennessee coach Butch Jones is on the hot seat. However, firing him isn’t cheap for Tennessee.

Jones is under contract through February 2021. An analysis of his contract shows he would be owed $8.2 million if he were fired next week.

Chatter about his future is getting louder after last weekend’s defeat in Kentucky. The Vols (3-5, 0-5 SEC) lost 29-26 at Kentucky on Saturday,

It got more expensive to fire Jones after he got a raise in 2015. An amendment increased his buyout payments by $500,000 per year remaining on his contract. This means the university now needs to pay him $2.5 million for each of the three years remaining on his contract.

The University of Tennessee saved money by keeping Jones for the homecoming game against the University of Southern Mississippi. Terry Adams with Adams Law Firm in Knoxville looked over the contract and said the university keeps about $208,000 for every game Jones stays as head coach.

Adams also said another way the school would save money is if Jones found a job in sports after the university lets him go. Adams said his new salary would be subtracted from the buyout payments.