Wanted man accused of ramming Henry County patrol car

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities in Henry County are searching for a wanted man now accused of ramming a patrol car as he evaded capture.

Eddie Ray Bryant, 25, is expected to be charged with assault and evading arrest.

According to Henry County Sheriff Monte Belew, deputies were serving a warrant Friday on Bryant when the suspect rammed the patrol car during his getaway.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information on Bryant’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 731-642-1672.