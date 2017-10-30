Vols prepare for homecoming game against Southern Miss

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Volunteers are recovering from their loss to the Kentucky Wildcats and preparing to play Southern Miss on Saturday in Neyland Stadium for homecoming.

The Vols lost to the Wildcats 29-26 on a last-minute touchdown. In the waning seconds of the game, the Vols tried to answer the touchdown with a Hail Mary, but came up short when quarterback Jarrett Guarantano hit Jeff George with a pass at the 5-yard line.

Even though many fans are calling for the firing of Butch Jones, the head coach says he has the support of Athletics Director John Currie.

“Nothing has changed at all,” said Jones. “There’s been a ton of people who have been supportive. I understand everybody being upset and if I was a fan, I would be upset too.”

John Kelly and Will Ignont will return to practice this week after being suspended for a drug citation.

The Southern Miss Golden Eagles lost to the University of Alabama-Birmingham, 30-12 last week. Golden Eagles are second in Conference USA’s west division.

Josh Smith will miss the game due to an ankle injury suffered during the Kentucky game.

Jones believes this will be an important game for Evan Berry.

“This will be a big week for him,” said Jones. “We anticipate him getting more and more repetitions.”

Berry has missed several games due to an injury

The game kicks off at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.