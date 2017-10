NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A group of 11 co-workers at Vanderbilt University Medical Center are sharing a $50,000 Powerball prize.

Their win comes just a couple of months after they began playing together.

“We’ve just started playing together, and I guess it paid off pretty quick!” said Dana Fulton, a nurse who claimed the group’s prize on Friday.

The group’s winning ticket matched four of the white numbers drawn, plus the red Powerball number on Oct. 11.