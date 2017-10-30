Transformer explodes, catches fire in downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A transformer in a Nashville Electric Service substation blew and caught fire Monday afternoon in downtown Nashville.

It happened just off Main Street near Interstate 24 around 2 p.m., sending billows of black smoke into the sky. The smoke could be seen for miles across the city.

Joseph Pleasant, spokesman for the Nashville Fire Department, said the large transformer sat in an NES substation next to a parking lot for state employees.

Firefighters on the scene told News 2 say it only took 10 or 15 minutes to fight fire and then put out hot spots. Crews then applied FireIce, a non-corrosive, eco-friendly fire retardant gel that can handle up to 5,000 degrees.

It’s not clear what caused the transformer to blow at this time, but no one was injured.

Power was shut off in order for fire crews to put out the flames and NES crews to assess the problem. NES’s outage map shows roughly 1,500 without power due to the explosion.

Downtown transformer fire View as list View as gallery Open Gallery (Photo: WKRN) (Photo: WKRN) (Courtesy: Robbie Vaughan) (Courtesy: Martin Barber) (Photo: WKRN) (Photo: WKRN)