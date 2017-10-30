THP: 4 injured in head-on crash in Overton County

OVERTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – As least four people were injured in a head-on collision in Overton County early Monday morning.

The crash happened on Hilham Highway near Old Union Road around 8 a.m.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol reported as many as five people were involved in the crash, four of which were flown to an area hospital for treatment.

A 2005 Chevy Silverado was traveling west when it crossed the center line and hit a 2011 Ford Escape head-on, according to the THP.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

