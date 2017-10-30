Tennessee Youth Football League holds championship in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Young football players got to play at Vanderbilt Stadium Sunday as part of the Tennessee Youth Football League championship.

The Mt. Juliet Bears played the Bordeaux Eagles.

“It’s a great opportunity for them,. When you see their faces come off the field they get excited. It’s a good event for everybody,” said league president Paul Dowing.

The championship is held at Vanderbilt every year.

“We partner with Vanderbilt which gives us the opportunity to come out and be part of Vanderbilt tradition and have an opportunity to play on a field that they might not otherwise get the opportunity for,” added Dowing.

The Eagles won against the Bears 14-0.