Tennessee Titans welcome back Corey Davis

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The bye week is over, and rookie wide receiver Corey Davis is back for the Titans.

The fifth pick of the NFL Draft was a dynamic playmaker at Western Michigan racking up 52 touchdowns, and the Titans think he can give their offense something it has not had in a long time.

Davis has been out since week two when he injured his hamstring for the second time. Head coach Mike Mularkey said he’s more than ready to go.

“You put a lot of pressure on yourself when you’re in that position, you’re a number one pick, where he was picked, he puts a lot of pressure on himself to be there for his teammates and now he gets a chance to,” Mularkey told the media.

For Davis, it’s been a frustrating start to his career, but he feels good now and smarter than before.

“It’s been a long time coming. It just felt good to get out there and kind of knock some rust off and be with my team. The first time I injured it, I just kind of rushed myself back because I wanted to be out there so bad, and we knew that was the wrong approach so we knew this time we weren’t going to make the same mistake,” he explained.

Mularkey said last week that Davis was already running routs, and on Monday, they were not looking to limit him or even be cautious.

“No, it wasn’t even cautious, it’s just the way we want to. Instead of throwing him in there and taking all the reps, you’ve got to work him in and not overdo it the first day. It’s an extra day,” the coach said.

The Titans and Davis host the Baltimore Ravens this Sunday. Baltimore is coming off of a 40-0 victory over the Miami Dolphins.