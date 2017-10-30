Tad Cummins’ trial set to begin in mid-April

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tad Cummins appeared in federal court on Monday where a judge set his trial for April 17, 2018.

Several family members of the former Maury County teacher were also in the courtroom for the hearing.

Cummins sparked a nationwide 39-day manhunt after he and his former student, Elizabeth Thomas, went missing together on March 13.

The former high school health sciences teacher in Culleoka had been suspended a month before after a student reported seeing him kiss the then 15-year-old girl in a classroom.

Cummins and Thomas spent five weeks on the run before they were spotted in a remote area of California where they were staying in a cabin.

Before his capture on April 20, Cummins and the teen, who he was calling his wife, slipped into the remote part of northern California unrecognized.

Authorities and the teenager’s family both believe Cummins “groomed” her for months before the alleged abduction.

Cummins faces a federal count of taking a minor across state lines for sex, as well as state kidnapping and sexual contact with a minor charges. He remains in custody.

The judge also set a Dec. 4 deadline for all motions in the case.

