Suspect’s body found in Tennessee River days after car chase

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) – Investigators say they have found the body of a man who jumped into the Tennessee River while fleeing sheriff’s deputies.

G.A. Bennett of the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the body of 28-year-old Michael Shane Huffman was recovered from the river Friday, near where he was last seen Monday night.

Authorities say Huffman had been driving that night when he refused to stop for a sheriff’s deputy. Huffman eventually jumped out of the moving car, ran down a boat ramp and jumped into the river.

The car continued into the river, and two women inside got out. The women were both arrested. It is unclear what charges they face or why Huffman was fleeing authorities.