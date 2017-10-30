Pregnant 17-year-old shot just south of downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A pregnant 17-year-old was shot in the arm just south of downtown Nashville Monday night.

Metro police told News 2 it happened at 8 p.m. on Charles E. Davis Boulevard.

The victim was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center and was last listed as stable.

“Although victim is pregnant, she fortunately suffered no injuries to the abdominal area,” Capt. Jason Reinbold said.

Metro police also said the victim is refusing to cooperate with police and won’t say what happened.