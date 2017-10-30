POLL: Are you convinced the Trump campaign colluded with Russia?

President Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and a former business associate, Rick Gates, were indicted in the first charges of the Russia probe. Former campaign adviser, George Papadopoulos, pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russians.

The president maintains there was no collusion between his campaign and Russia. News 2 wants to know… Are you convinced the Trump campaign colluded with the Russians?

