Murfreesboro shop owners hope to recoup sales after closing before nationalist rally

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Businesses in downtown Murfreesboro are trying to recoup after closing up shop this weekend.

Many shops and stores boarded up ahead of planned white nationalist rallies, and Monday they once again opened their doors.

“It’s so exciting to come back to work today and kind of feel our square back alive and feel as it always feels,” said owner Judy Goldie.

Goldie owns two businesses downtown–Trendy Pieces and Bella’s Boutique.

“Saturday is by far our busiest day of the week,” she told News 2.

Saturdays make up 25 percent of her weekly sales.

“It’s been really tricky to have to close on a Saturday on our very busy season, but what we have seen is the people have come,” Goldie said.

Other businesses could be hit even harder when it comes to their bottom line.

“We’re hopeful that we’ll make up from what happened Saturday,” Goldie said.

Murfreesboro Loves organizers said love won over hate this weekend.

“We won,” said Jason Bennett. “Love won.” He’s encouraging shoppers to support those businesses that were forced to close.

“… to spend money and to let those businesses know that we thank them for being there all the time, that we were with them, and we understood they were discouraged that they were going to have to be shut down and lose a ton of revenue,” he explained.

Two major events are scheduled for this weekend. The Downtown Sip Shop and Stroll is on Friday, where business will extend their hours from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

“It’s kind of their Christmas open house, shop downtown event,” Goldie said. “Huge success last year. People have specials.”

And on Saturday, there’s the Explore and Support Downtown Businesses from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“There’s a lot of folks in the community that don’t spend much time downtown and we’re going to encourage people to do that; buy their Christmas gifts down there, go shopping and hang out. It’s going to be a good thing,” Bennett said.

And for the Halloween holiday, there’s the Trick or Treat around the Square from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday.