Merle Haggard museum coming to downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Merle Haggard museum and restaurant are coming to downtown Nashville as early as next summer.

The Merle Haggard Museum and Merle’s Meat + 3 Saloon will be located on Third Avenue South.

According to a press release, the restaurant will be operated by the Swett family, a staple on the city’s restaurant scene with their decades-old favorite Swett’s Restaurant in North Nashville.

The restaurant will be on the ground level with the museum on the second floor, featuring curated performance wardrobes, instruments, professional and personal possession, as well as interactive exhibits.