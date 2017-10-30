Man wanted after bank robbed in Hermitage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities are working to identify the man who robbed a First Third Bank Monday afternoon in Hermitage.

Metro police say it happened at 2:45 p.m. at the bank’s branch on Old Hickory Boulevard.

The robbery reportedly gave the teller a demand note. The teller complied and the suspect ran off.

The suspect is a white man who appears to be in his late 20s or 30s. He is approximately 6 feet 2 inches tall with a thin build. He has brown hair, a mustache, and goatee.

He wore a neon yellow hooded sweatshirt, grey pants, a camouflage ball cap, and sunglasses.

Metro police say he resembles the man who robbed the U.S. Bank’s branch inside the Donelson Kroger at 143 McGavock Pike on Oct. 23.

Anyone recognizing the robber from the attached surveillance photographs is asked to contact our partners with Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.