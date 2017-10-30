NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WRKN) – Former U.S. Attorney General Alberto Gonzales says the investigation into Russian meddling is not likely to end soon.

Gonzales served as Attorney General under President George W. Bush from 2005-2007, at the same time when Robert Mueller was FBI Director.

He’s currently dean of Belmont University College of Law in Nashville and is not involved in the Russia probe.

Gonzales told News 2 the investigation is likely very complex and could take time.

“You’re talking about a potentially long period of time of activities. You’re talking about potential involvement with foreign powers. It’s a very complicated investigation,” said Mueller.

Are Monday’s indictments of three former aides to President Trump just the tip of the iceberg?

“So my own sense is we’re probably closer to the beginning than the end,” Gonzales said. “I know that can be frustrating to individuals. But my sense is this is a very complicated investigation. At the end of the day, there may be limited indictments. There may be limited prosecutions. But Bob Mueller feels an obligation to get it right.”

Gonzales says he trusts Mueller to investigate thoroughly.

“I know Bob Mueller to be a dedicated public servant. He has dedicated most of his adult life for the Department of Justice. I have a great deal of respect for him. He’s very determined, very hard-nosed. I say that in a complimentary way.”

He added, “I don’t think you want to have Bob Mueller investigating you, certainly if you’ve committed any kind of wrongdoing.”

President Donald Trump has called the Russia probe a ‘witch hunt’ on Twitter.

News 2 asked the former Attorney General whether Special Counsel Robert Mueller is leading a ‘witch hunt.’

“We don’t know. We don’t know whether or not this is a witch hunt,” said Gonzales. “I suspect Bob Mueller is not going to devote this much time and energy on something that is merely a witch hunt.”