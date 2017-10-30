Fall Funtacular: Bottom View Farm in Portland offers fun fall festival

PORTLAND, Tenn. (WKRN) – This week’s “Davis Nolan’s Fall Funtacular” takes us to the Bottom View Farm in Portland, Tennessee.

Although it is well known for its “pick your own” strawberries in the spring, there are two days left to enjoy the farm’s Fall Festival.

Visitors can explore the world’s largest rolled-hay maze, hay rides, train rides, slides, jumping pillows, pedal tractors, a gold mine, live animals refreshments and an ice cream parlor.

Many locals enjoy breakfast at Bottom View’s “Fish and More” restaurant. It is open from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. During the winter months, the restaurant closes at 6 a.m.

The farm also has a barn that has been converted to a wedding chapel.

And fisherman, opening back in the spring is “Catfish Larry’s Paylake” where you pay by the amount of fish you catch.

Although the Fall Festival’s last day is November 1, interested parties and school groups can make appointments for a visit through Thanksgiving. The Fall Festival is held 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Click here for more information on the Bottom View Farm.