Clarksville man arrested after claiming clown robbed him

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – While people may be out and about in costumes as Halloween is upon us, one clown in Clarksville was found not to exist.

Police say a 25-year-old man was arrested on a charge of false reporting after he claimed he was robbed by a man in a clown mask.

Authorities in Clarksville say they responded to a robbery call at 3:25 p.m. on Friday after a victim said he was parking in a parking lot when a man approached him wearing a ski mask and clown mask on top.

The victim reportedly said the clown opened the passenger door, sat inside his car, and asked for anything of value while armed with a knife.

Police say the victim told them he handed over some non-working credit cards, cell phone, and $80 in cash. The clown then allegedly exited the vehicle, took off the clown mask and walked away.

“The victim provided very descriptive information about the clown such as being scary with green hair and the knife having a wooden handle and rigid,” the press release states.

When an officer started asking more detailed questions, the police department says the story quickly unraveled.

It was determined a robbery had not occurred and the phone and money were taken by someone else.

Alexander Raygoza, 25, was taken into custody and booked into the Montgomery County jail. He faces one count of false report and has a bond of $10,000.