BOOOOTIFUL weather expected Halloween night

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Bubble, bubble toil and trouble, we will cast a spell of treats for this forecast. As all of the ghosts and goblins get ready to scarf down candy, the weather will cooperate tomorrow night.

A cold front moving in from the west keeps temperatures in the 40s to lower 50s all day on Halloween with clouds mixing in with sunshine. When night falls across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky, SPOOOOKTACULAR conditions are expected and perfect for a monster mash dance party.

Temperatures fall into the 40s with a partly cloudy sky. No rain meaning no tricks here.

