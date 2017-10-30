BBB Online Auction to raise money for consumer education, local businesses

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Looking for a deal on a car, a TV, pet services or sports tickets? Check out the Online Auction sponsored by the Better Business Bureau of Middle Tennessee.

The BBB is partnering with Wilson County Motors to sell hundreds of goods and services to the highest bidder in an online auction. The auction goes live Wednesday, November 1 and runs through Saturday, November 18.

Local businesses with A ratings or higher have donated thousands of dollars in items and services for the auction, including:

2015 Chevy Equinox LT, with sunroof and only 42,000 miles from Wilson County Motors

3 RJ Young Copiers

55” Smart Sony TV

Gift cards, sports tickets, vacation stays and attraction passes

Autographed memorabilia, pet services, home maintenance and more

Proceeds from the auction support the BBB’s Integrity Foundation, which creates educational outreach programs for local businesses, high school students, senior groups and consumers.

Last year the auction netted $50,000, which was used to help Gatlinburg Fire Victims and deliver 500 scam and fraud prevention information packets.

You can preview auction items online at www.gobbb.org/auction, without registering. If you want to bid, you can register for free on a secured site.