As thieves target community, Antioch homeowner catches suspect on tape

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A community in Antioch says thieves have been targeting their cars for months. One woman decided enough was enough.

Abby Lozano and her husband bought a surveillance system for their home on Baby Ruth Drive. On Thursday, the cameras caught a man riffling through their cars.

She reported the incident to police and now hopes someone will recognize the tall man wearing a hoodie and gloves.

“This being a safe neighborhood we don’t know what to think of it,” Lozano told News 2. “I don’t know if they’re looking for something particular or trying to hit as many cars or houses as they can but we do feel a little nervous now that this is happening at night while we’re sleeping.”

She and her husband’s cars had been entered on three different occasions. She says nothing was stolen but papers containing sensitive information were inside.

The Lozanos aren’t alone. Two of her neighbors told News 2 that their cars have been targeted.

“It’s just an invasion of privacy because you don’t know what they’ve looked at,” one neighbor said. “Even though some things may not have been taken, there’s no telling what they can do with the information they do get out of your car.”

One of the victims is a sheriff’s deputy. While he didn’t want to be identified, he admits he knows better and he should have locked his car doors. He didn’t and now regrets it.

If you have any information that can help Metro police solve these crimes or if you recognize the man in the video, call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.