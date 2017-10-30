AAA reminds parents, trick-or-treaters to be alert this Halloween

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – AAA is reminding both parents and trick-or-treaters to be alert and minimize distractions, especially when it comes to cell phones and social media.

The Centers for Disease Control estimates children are four times more likely to be hit by a motor vehicle on Halloween than any other day of the year.

According to AAA, several factors contribute to the increased risk, including fewer daylight hours at the end of October, the number of people walking their neighborhoods, trick-or-treaters frequently crisscrossing streets, and drivers traveling to and from Halloween events.

A press release states drinking and driving is also a factor in the safety of trick-or-treaters, with 23 percent of pedestrian fatalities on Halloween involving a drunk driver.

To help make this a safer Halloween, AAA offers several reminders for parents, trick-or-treaters and motorists:

Parents

If using social media, post pictures and updates before or after you go trick-or-treating. Avoid checking your phone while walking or supervising children.

Talk to your children who use social media about safety and the potential for becoming distracted.

Walk with your children as they go door to door

Have children carry a glow stick or flashlight to help them see and be seen by drivers.

Motorists

Motorists Slow down in residential neighborhoods and obey all traffic signs and signals. Drive at least 5 mph below the posted speed limit to give yourself extra time to react to children who may dart into the street.

Watch for children walking on roadways, medians and curbs. In dark costumes, they’ll be harder to see at night.

Look for children crossing the street. They may not be paying attention to traffic and cross the street mid-block or between parked cars.

Carefully enter and exit driveways and alleys.

Turn on your headlights to make yourself more visible – even in the daylight.

Broaden your scanning by looking for children left and right into yards and front porches.

Drive sober

Trick-or-Treaters

Watch the roads. Keep your phone down and make sure you are in a safe place away from traffic before taking pictures, sending messages or talking on the phone.

Be bright at night – wear retro-reflective tape on costumes and treat buckets to improve visibility to motorists and others.

Wear costumes that don’t obstruct vision, and avoid facemasks. Instead, use nontoxic face paint. Also, watch the length of billowy costumes to help avoid tripping.

Carry a flashlight containing fresh batteries, and place it facedown in the treat bucket to free up one hand. NEVER shine it into the eyes of oncoming drivers.

Stay on sidewalks and avoid walking in streets if possible.

If there are no sidewalks, walk on the left side of the road, facing traffic.

Look both ways and listen for traffic before crossing the street.

Cross streets only at the corner, and never cross between parked vehicles or mid-block.

Never assume a driver will give you the right of way. Make every effort to make eye contact with the driver of a stopped or approaching vehicle before entering the roadway.

To ensure the safety of trick-or-treaters, AAA branches in the Nashville area are distributing reflective trick-or-treat bags and zipper pulls complements of the Auto Club Group Traffic Safety Foundation. These items are available for both members and non-members, while supplies last:

AAA Cool Springs

1701 Mallory Lane

Suite 200, Brentwood, 37027

(615) 376-1601

Office Hours 9 am – 6 pm

AAA.com/CoolSprings

AAA Hendersonville

1012 Andrews Run Ln.

Unit B, 37075

(615) 264-5480

Office Hours 9 am – 6 pm

AAA.com/Hendersonville

AAA Murfreesboro

1907 Old Fort Pkwy

Suite #2, 37129

(615) 896-5585

Office Hours 9 am – 6 pm

AAA.com/Murfreesboro

AAA Nashville

2501 21st Ave. S.

Suite #1, 37212

(615) 297-7700

Office Hours 9 a.m. -6 p.m.

AAA.com/Nashville