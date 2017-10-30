$5K reward now offered in hunt for Franklin man’s killer

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – The investigation into a Franklin man’s murder last week remains active and ongoing, police said Monday.

Devillas Dodson, 37, was shot and killed in the driveway of Chestnut Lane home. Authorities previously said he did not live there but was familiar with the people who do.

Detectives continue to piece together details of his life and death to find his killer. Police are urging anyone in the area with home surveillance cameras to check their recordings for anything that might help with the investigation.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information that helps lead police to Dodson’s killer.

Anyone with information is urged to call Franklin police at 615-794-2513. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000, or text the keyword 615FPD and their anonymous tip to 847411.