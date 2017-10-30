2017 Halloween Happenings across Middle Tennessee

Nashville – 4th Annual Juvenile Court Spooktacular
100 Woodland Street
4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Murfreesboro – Rutherford County Sheriff Trunk or Treat
940 New Salem Highway
5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Murfreesboro – Trick or Treat on the Square
Public Square in downtown Murfreesboro
3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Portland – Richland Park
303 Portland Blvd.
5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Franklin – West Main Street
Seventh Avenue to 11th Avenue
5 p.m. to 9 p.m
Lebanon – Halloween on the Square
Lebanon’s historic square
5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Smithville – Trick-or-Treat Halloween Downtown
Participating businesses in downtown
Noon to 5 p.m.