20-year-old man wanted after drive-by shooting in Gallatin

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Gallatin police are on the lookout for a man charged with five counts of attempted homicide and three counts of reckless endangerment.

The charges against Christopher Barr stem from a drive-by shooting where nearly 40 rounds were recovered in and outside the home.

It happened early last Wednesday morning while three adults and two juveniles were sleeping inside.

Police said bullets from the automatic weapon ripped through the windows, went through the exterior siding of two homes and traveled through interior walls and through the rear window of a car.

Bullets also ripped the stuffing out of a living room couch and blasted into a baby’s car seat.

“It’s a wonder nobody was hit,” said Officer Bill Storment with the Gallatin Police Department.

He continued, “No one in the house was the target of this shooting. At least a few rounds went completely through the house from front to back, and several hit the freezer, damaging them. [It] could have been much worse than it was.”

Gallatin police have not yet released a motive, but said Barr is the prime suspect in the case.

“Mr. Barr, if he is watching, we would like for him to turn himself in. If there are other circumstances to this shooting, we need to know that so we can investigate and stop further violence before someone gets hurt,” Storment said.

Police said early into the investigation officers found Barr and he reportedly jumped out of a second story window and took off when they began interviewing him. He’s been at large ever since.

Anyone with information on Barr’s whereabouts is urged to call 911. He is reportedly considered armed and dangerous.