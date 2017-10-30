2 vehicles stolen from Old Hickory auction company

OLD HICKORY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating after at least two vehicles were stolen from an Old Hickory business early Monday morning.

The theft occurred in the parking lot of ADESA, which is a vehicle auction company, on Burnett Road around 2 a.m.

Metro police told News 2 the security guard at the business heard a loud bang and saw two vehicles driving away.

The thieves reportedly drove through a security gate to escape.

No suspect description was immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 615-74-CRIME.