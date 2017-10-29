Robbery at same gas station where former TSU officer was murdered

CEDAR HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) – Another robbery at the same gas station parking lot where a former Tennessee State University officer was killed just days ago.

According to our partners at Smokey Barn news it happened at the Phillips 66 gas station on Maxey Road in Cedar Hill Saturday afternoon.

Reports say no one was injured during this most recent robbery.

No other details were released.

Tuesday night, Jonathan Outlaw was shot and killed in the very same parking lot.

Investigators say three people arranged to meet the 42-year-old at the gas station after contacting him via Craigslist about buying a car.

During that meeting, police said Murray and the two others attempted to steal Outlaw’s car, shooting him as they fled with the Camaro.

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with Outlaw’s death.