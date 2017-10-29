Paige’s Best Bets for Sunday, October 29

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The titans have the week off, so head outside to enjoy some Halloween fun.

In Rutherford County, it’s day two of the Zombie Hunt at Smyrna High School.

This is a fundraiser put on by the county’s school resource officers to benefit special needs students.

It’s $15 to be a part of it, but it’s for a great cause and who wouldn’t want to hunt zombies a few days before Halloween.

They also have food and activities for kids of all ages. The “Zombie Hunt” is from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.

Today is your last chance to enjoy “Boo at the Zoo” at the Nashville Zoo at Grassmere.

The staff there says you will have some “deliciously frightful fun.”

Enjoy games, hayrides, entertainment, carousel rides, and of course some trick-or-treating.

Boo at the Zoo is from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. tonight.

Tickets for non-members are $16 dollars.

Kids 2 and under get in free.

If you want to have a little indoor Halloween fun, you can head over to Opry Mills Mall.

From 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the stage near the Aquarium Restaurant.

You should come in costume and be ready for some surprises.

They will have a special guest for this one: Vampirina from the Disney Junior series.

Enjoy your Sunday.