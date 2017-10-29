Metro police to host active shooter training seminar

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville First Baptist Church will be hosting instructors from the Metro Nashville Police Department as they provide a seminar on active shooter situations.

The seminar will cover what actions church security and citizens can take if confronted with an active shooter emergency.

The seminar is free, but pre-registration is required as space is limited to the first 200 people to sign up.

You can sign up by emailing front.desk@nashvillefirst.org or by contacting 615-664-6000.

The seminar will take place on Nov. 2 from 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.

It will be held in the Fellowship Hall of Nashville First Baptist Church at 108 7th ave. S.