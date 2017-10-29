Metro police investigating alleged assault involving interracial couple

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating an alleged assault involving an interracial couple.

The altercation happened at the Corner Pub on Old Hickory Blvd. around 7:45 p.m. Saturday.

According to police, the couple, a 30-year-old white woman and a 37-year-old African American man, was sitting at a table when a group of 20-30 white men and women entered the restaurant.

The group sat at a table behind the couple when, according to what the woman told police, one of the people in the group asked her to “guess”. She responded “white lives matter”, and another person with the group said ‘that’s right”.

Police said they then told her to join their table and leave her boyfriend.

Officers state that the argument inside apparently escalated even after the female victim had gone outside to calm the situation down.

After another woman in the group reportedly began to argue with the victim, a man allegedly punched her in the face, causing a cut above her eye. She refused medical treatment.

Officers said all parties were gone when they arrived. The female victim returned to make a report.

The victim said the suspects fled in multiple vehicles. A white van with Wisconsin license plates and a sedan with New York license plate.

The suspect who struck the woman is described as a white man in his 30s. He was wearing a black jacket and black jeans.

Anyone with information about the suspect or persons involved are asked to contact our partners at Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

You can also send an electronic tip by texting the word “CASH” along with the message to 274637 (CRIMES).