Man killed in Williamson County house fire

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – One man was found dead in a burning house Sunday morning in the southern part of Williamson County.

The fire was reported around midnight along Old Bethesda-Duplex Road.

Fire Marshal Bob Galoppi with Williamson Fire-Rescue said someone in the area spotted smoke and thought it was a brush fire, but that person got closer and discovered it was a house on fire.

That person called 911.

When firefighters arrived, Galoppi said there was a vehicle in the driveway and during a search of the home, a male victim was found deceased inside.

Galoppi said it appeared the victim died while trying to escape.

No information has been released about the man killed.

While the cause of the fire remains under investigation, Galoppi said it does not appear suspicious in nature.

An autopsy will be performed to determine a cause of death.