Joe Biddle: Bluegrass Blues

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee had every chance to beat Kentucky Saturday night.

Kentucky had every chance to beat Tennessee, and did, 29-26.

These teams are treading water in the SEC East. There have been rough spots in the road for both of them. The Vols came three yards from completing a comeback on the final play of the game.

There is no other team in college football that Kentucky would like to beat than Tennessee. The ‘Cats losing streak was like a prison sentence without parole.

But when time ran out on the Volunteers, Kentucky was handed a get out of jail free card.

The win made Kentucky bowl eligible for the second straight year. Great for them, they earned it.

They have Ole Miss, Vanderbilt, Georgia and in-state rival Louisville to upgrade their bowl credentials. They will, as always, bring a ton of ‘Cat fans no matter how far away they have to travel.

As for the Vols, a horrid season just got worse. They left Lexington 3-5 overall and 0-5 inside the SEC.

Indeed, this was Butch Jones’ final season on the Hill. The vultures are closing in.

“Nobody takes more ownership in this program than Butch Jones,’’ Jones said. No one argues that.

Surely the Vols can find three wins needed to get bowl eligible in Southern Miss, Missouri, finishing with LSU and Vanderbilt in Knoxville. Well, probably not.

Saturday’s showdown with Kentucky didn’t allow for all the mistakes the Butch Jones coached Vols committed in the game. They allowed seven sacks. They missed two field goals. They gained 445 yards to UK’s 371 and lost.

It was a wacky game from the first quarter when game officials flagged two players on both teams with unsportsmanlike penalties on one play.

That left every player on both teams with one more unsportsmanlike penalty to get booted. The Vols linebacker Daniel Pituli got the boot, along with cornerback Devonte Robinson for Kentucky.

Kentucky relied on a one-two offensive punch with quarterback Stephen Johnson and running back Benny Snell Jr. inflicting deadly damage.

Johnson was six for 15 for 46 yards but he ran six times for 84 yards and a touchdown. Snell ran 27 times for 180 yards and three touchdowns.

Athletics Director John Currie has his work cut out for him. He dare not afford to make a mistake. He needs to hit a home run with this hire, not a single.