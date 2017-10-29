Help Wanted – Nationwide shortage of truck drivers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (CNN) – Job security should not be an issue for truck drivers these days.

The industry is facing a nationwide shortage of drivers, according to the american trucking association.

The group says about 50-thousand more drivers are needed by the end of the year.

Some officials are skeptical the industry can fill that many jobs, but one union leader says the shortage is not necessarily good news for drivers.

Drivers used to make a decent living in the trucking industry. there’s no money in trucking now,” said Jerome Irwin, Labor Council President. The trucking companies make all the money. The drivers make none.

Trucking fleets are offering better pay and other incentives to attract drivers, but if not enough new ones are hired, consumers could see product shortages and higher prices.