Few flurries east today; frost tonight; freeze east and north

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN) – As you can see, there were a few snow flurries and snow grains falling from the cold cloud cover this morning. Our eastern counties could continue to see that this afternoon with no accumulation.

Clouds will be slow to clear this afternoon, but sun should reach Nashville during the late day. Temperatures will only top out in the 40s where it stays cloudy, and low 50s where the sun appears.

Tonight skies should clear across all of Middle Tennessee allowing widespread frost and even a freeze in eastern and northern counties. A Frost Advisory is in effect for much of the mid-state and a Freeze Warning is in effect for eastern Middle Tennessee.

By sunrise Monday, lows should drop to the 20s in eastern sections, with low to mid 30s elsewhere. Do you know where your frost scraper is?